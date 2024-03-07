'Wherever You Contest...': Mamata Banerjee Dares Ex Judge Who Joined BJP

Mamata Banerjee slammed Abhijit Gangopadhyay on the day he joined BJP

Former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who joined the BJP today, has come under a ballistic attack by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a gathering at the end of a Trinamool march to mark International Women's Day, Ms Banerjee described the former judge as a "BJP babu who was sitting on the bench" and said that if contests the upcoming Lok Sabha election, she will ensure he loses.

"A BJP babu was sitting on the bench and now he has joined BJP. How can you expect justice from them? The mask is off," she said.

Mr Gangopadhyay had made headlines as a judge of Calcutta High Court when he issued several orders to central agencies to investigate allegations of irregularities in the Mamata Banerjee government's recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff. He joined the BJP today, days after resigning as a judge.

"Today, I have joined a new field. I am happy to join the BJP and will work as a party soldier. Our objective is to oust the corrupt TMC regime from the state," he said. There is speculation that the former judge may be fielded by the BJP in the Lok Sabha election.

Hitting out at the former judge, Ms Banerjee said,

"After denying jobs to thousands of students, he has become a leader. Be ready. Wherever you contest from, I will send students to fight you. Remember, the people will judge you now."

The Bengal Chief Minister added that she has five lakh jobs "but these dangerous snakes are denying jobs to the people of Bengal".

Ms Banerjee also hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's barbs over the Sandeshkhali case. She said Bengal is the "safest for women". "As many as 458 central teams came to Bengal. How many teams went to Manipur when women were paraded naked? How many teams went to Hathras? All your anger is for Bengal," she said, countering the BJP's charge.

The Sandeshkhali island in North 24 Parganas district has made headlines in the wake of allegations of land grab, extortion and sexual harassment against local Trinamool leaders. Sheikh Shahjahan, a strongman from Sandeshkhali, was arrested by Bengal police last month and is now in CBI's custody. Amid the BJP's charge, Trinamool has expelled Shahjahan for six years.

In an apparent reference to the action against the strongman, Ms Banerjee said, "Sometimes we are not aware of things, but if injustice is reported, we don't hesitate to arrest even Trinamool workers."