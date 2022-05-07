'Great Indian Loot': Mamata Banerjee On Hike In Fuel, Cooking Gas Prices

Mamata Banerjee asked the Union government to stop tormenting the people of India. (File)

After news of a 50 rupee hike in the price of a domestic LPG cylinder, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led central government is "tormenting" the people of the country by regularly raising the prices of fuel.

She also accused the Centre of conducting a "great Indian loot" by hiking the prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and other essential commodities.

"The Union government must immediately stop tormenting the people of India! By repeatedly increasing fuel prices, LPG prices & prices of essentialcommodities, @BJP4India is actually conducting a GreatIndianLoot. People are being fooled," Ms Banerjee said on Twitter.

The price of domestic cooking gas was increased by 50 rupees per cylinder on Saturday, the second increase in the last two months, taking the price to 1,026 rupees in Kolkata.

The price of an LPG cylinder varies across cities depending on the local taxes.

