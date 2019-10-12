Mamallapuram Summit: What PM Modi Gifted Xi Jinping On Last Day Of Informal Summit

PM Modi gifted the silk shawl to Xi Jinping, made by weavers of a Coimbatore based society (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gifted a handmade large sized silk shawl to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the concluding day of their two day informal summit.

The shawl, with an embossment of the image of President Xi in gold, which are zari embellishments on bright red silk background, was displayed by PM Modi to President Xi at Mamallapuram.

The Prime Minister later gifted the silk shawl to Xi, made by weavers of a Coimbatore based society.

Earlier, PM Modi took Mr Xi around an exhibition on handlooms and other handcrafted artefacts of Tamil Nadu, including statues of Buddha in the premises of Taj Fisherman's Cove, a seaside resort at Kovalam.

The Prime Minister also briefed Mr Xi about the handlooms of Tamil Nadu.

The two leaders witnessed a live demonstration of handloom weaving by a weaver.

Xi Jinping in return gifted a porcelain memento, which had PM Modi's image.

Gifts presented to the Chinese leader on Friday included a Tanjore art painting from Poompuhar, a dancing Saraswati, a beautiful glass painting and a lamp.

