Male Tiger 'Dollar', That Raised 2 Orphan Cubs, Dies In Rajasthan

A 15-year-old male tiger, which famously raised two orphan cubs, has died in a suspected territorial fight at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, forest officials said on Monday.

The carcass of T-25, also known as dollar due to the currency shape on his right flank stripe pattern, was found in Sanwata area of the tiger reserve on Monday. The post mortem has been conducted, a forest official said.

"The suspected cause of death is territorial fight. The tiger's head bone was crushed," the official said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was sad to know about the tiger's death.

"Sad news that Ranthambore's famous tiger T-25 is no more. It was magnanimous tiger, who took care of two orphan cubs, displaying fatherly instincts in raising and protecting them to the surprise of conservationists. T-25 will be missed," Mr Gehlot tweeted.

The tiger took care of twin orphan cubs of T-5 tigress, who died in 2011. There was serious concern over their survival, the official said.

"It was then T-25 came into the picture and started protecting them from other tigers and animals. He used to stay close to them and even allowed to eat with him, which is a rare phenomenon," the official added.