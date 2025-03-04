Nursing Officer Beaten At Rajasthan Hospital For "Inappropriate Behaviour"

A senior nursing officer of a state cancer institute here was assaulted by a woman security guard and female staffers who accused him of inappropriate behaviour, an official said on Monday.

Officials said that the incident took place on Saturday when the guard caught senior nursing officer Mahesh Gupta by his collar and dragged him out of his chamber.

Some female staff members then surrounded him and took him outside, where they slapped him, they said.

Dr Sandeep Jasuja, hospital superintendent, said an inquiry committee had been set up after both sides filed complaints against each other at his office on Monday.

The hospital administration has also lodged a police complaint in the matter, he added.

