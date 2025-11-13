Fake Cops Use Bomb Scare For Cyber Fraud, Rajasthan Police Issues Alert

The Rajasthan Police's Cyber Crime Branch has issued an urgent warning about a new cyber fraud tactic where criminals impersonate police officers and threaten citizens using the pretext of a serious criminal incident, like the November 10 car blast in Delhi.

Under the direction of DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma, the advisory aims to raise awareness and prevent panic among the public. According to DIG (Cybercrime) Vikas Sharma, scammers call victims claiming their mobile number or Aadhaar is linked to the alleged criminal case. They intimidate targets, offer to "arrange meetings" with senior officers, and demand sensitive information or money during video calls under the guise of verification. These could include personal information, bank and UPI details.

Police have advised citizens to stay calm, avoid sharing personal, banking, Aadhaar and other sensitive details with anyone posing as a police officer, and not click on suspicious links or messages.

If contacted by such fraudsters, people should immediately report the matter to the nearest police station, dial 112, or reach the Cyber Helpdesk (9256001930 / 9257510100). Victims of financial fraud can also contact the National Cyber Helpline (1930) or file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in and alert their bank to block suspicious transactions.