Major Terror Attack Averted Ahead Of Republic Day, Say J&K Police

Five terror suspects have been arrested in this connection, police said.

A major attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group has been averted in Srinagar ahead of the Republic Day, Srinagar police said on Thursday.

Authorities said they have arrested five terror suspects in this connection and recovered a major haul of explosives from their possession. The suspects were identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hameed Sheikh, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, Sahil Farooq Gojri and Naseer Ahmed Mir, all residents of Hazratbal.

Police said they have recovered small arms, walkie talkies, a body vest strapped with bombs and ball bearings (presumably for a suicide attack), besides items such as detonators, gelatin sticks and nitric acid bottles that go into the preparation of explosives from the four suspects.

Further information is awaited.

The terror plot came to light at a time when the Jammu and Kashmir government is in the process of lifting restrictions put in place in the Valley since August 5, when the centre had scrapped the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two union territories. While the administration says that it is gradually restoring Internet connectivity in the region, several opposition politicians placed under detention back then have already been released.