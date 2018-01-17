Major Fire On Oil Tanker Anchored Off Gujarat Coast, Crew Rescued

The fire on MT Genessa, which is anchored 15 nautical miles off Deendayal Port Kandla, started around 6 pm on Wednesday.
The tanker is 183 metres in length and has a draft of 10 metres.
The Coast Guard is trying to fight the fire using tugs and rigs available from nearby resource agencies.
"There was a fire in the crew compartment and efforts are underway to douse it," a Coast Guard official said.
Indian Coast Guard Interceptor Boat C-403 is at the scene and the maritime security agency's pollution control team has been activated, a defence spokesperson said, without clarifying if there was an oil spill or any such possibility.
With inputs from PTI