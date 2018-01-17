Major Fire On Oil Tanker Anchored Off Gujarat Coast, Crew Rescued The Coast Guard is trying to fight the fire using tugs and rigs available from nearby resource agencies.

A major fire broke out on an oil tanker carrying 30,000 tonnes of high speed diesel off the coast of Gujarat on Wednesday evening. All 26 crew members were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard, however, two of them suffered burn injuries.



The fire on MT Genessa, which is anchored 15 nautical miles off Deendayal Port Kandla, started around 6 pm on Wednesday.



The tanker is 183 metres in length and has a draft of 10 metres.



The Coast Guard is trying to fight the fire using tugs and rigs available from nearby resource agencies.



"There was a fire in the crew compartment and efforts are underway to douse it," a Coast Guard official said.



Indian Coast Guard Interceptor Boat C-403 is at the scene and the maritime security agency's pollution control team has been activated, a defence spokesperson said, without clarifying if there was an oil spill or any such possibility.



He said a Dornier aircraft has been pressed into service to ascertain the extent of the fire.



With inputs from PTI



