Veteran Actor Krishna Dies: 5 Points On Telugu Superstar

Actor Krishna with his son Mahesh Babu.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's father and veteran actor Krishna died in Hyderabad on Tuesday at the age of 80. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital after a cardiac arrest.

Here are five points about the actor:

  1. Mr Krishna, originally Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, was one of the top actors of his time. He had begun his career in early 1960s and acted in 350 films.

  2. He was also a successful director and producer. Mr Krishna was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2009.

  3. Known for his good-nature and courageous decisions, Mr Krishna earned ever-lasting fame with his portrayal of the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, a legendary freedom fighter in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

  4. This has not been a good year for Mahesh Babu. His mother died in September and his elder brother in January.

  5. Actress Vijaya Nirmala, who was Krishna's second wife, had died in 2019.



