MS Dhoni Sues Ex-Business Partners Over Alleged Fraud Of Rs 15 Crore

MS Dhoni sues his former business partners.

Cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a criminal complaint against his former business partners in a sports firm for allegedly defrauding him of Rs 15 crore. The complaint has been filed against Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwas of Aarka Sports and Management Limited in Ranchi court regarding a 2017 business deal.

Mr Diwakar had reportedly signed a deal with Mr Dhoni in 2017 to open cricket academies in India and abroad in the cricketer's name. But, he allegedly did not stick to the conditions mentioned in the agreement, as per the complaint.

Aarka Sports was liable to pay the franchise fee and share profits in the ratio mentioned in the agreement, but all the terms and conditions were violated, it said. Mr Dhoni withdrew the authorisation letter from Arka Sports on August 15, 2021, and sent several legal notices but to no avail, it added.

The former skipper of the Indian cricket team, represented by his lawyer Dayanand Singh, has claimed that the firm has cheated him, due to which he has lost more than Rs 15 crore.

The website of the sports firm, which has a huge photo of MS Dhoni as its cover image, claims it specialises in athlete and player management and also provides "top class consultancy".

Mr Diwakar is the managing editor of the company, as per the website which also says that Mr Dhoni is a mentor in the firm.