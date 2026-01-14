"Mahayuti's Victory Is Certain": Eknath Shinde On Last Day Of BMC Poll Rally

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde predicted the Mahayuti alliance's win in this municipal election.

Participating in the election campaign for Mahayuti candidate Suvarna for Borivali on Tuesday, Shinde stated that he came to campaign for her to show that even a poor karyakarta, such as a vegetable vendor, can receive an election ticket. He asserted that only the Mahayuti alliance is capable of such inclusive political representation.

"I have come to Borivali for election campaigning. You can see the excitement among people. So many people from the area have come to the rally. Mahayuti's victory is certain. Suvarna, the candidate from here, is a vegetable vendor. I have come here to campaign for her because a poor karyakarta of the party, a vegetable vendor, can also get an election ticket. Only the Mahayuti can do this. She will win this seat and work for the people..." Shinde told reporters.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised Devendra Fadnavis for his "existence in danger" remarks about the Thackeray brothers, saying the Maharashtra Chief Minister should worry about himself, as the Thackeray family is capable of handling threats against them.

While addressing a press conference , he said that Fadnavis' remarks questioning the work done by the Thackeray brothers for Marathi 'manus' was actually a challenge to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

"Devendra Bhau, don't worry about us. The Thackeray family is capable of handling threats against them. We are not scared like you. We don't create a bogus voter list just to win elections. We don't distribute money as you do. You worry about yourself," Raut said.

The UBT Sena MP lambasted Fadnavis, saying that the issue of "son of the soil" has remained relevant for 60 years in Maharashtra. Raut further stated that no one would have cared about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if it weren't for Bal Thackeray, who boosted the party.

Marathi 'manus' is in danger because of the BJP, he asserted.

"This issue has been going on for 60 years in Maharashtra. This is not about the Thackeray brothers. He is challenging Hindu Hridya Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb boosted your party, and you're challenging him? Otherwise, nobody cared for you. You didn't have two people whose posters you could put in Mumbai and Maharashtra. If a Marathi man is in danger, it's because of the BJP. This is why our direct fight is with the BJP," Raut said.

The political exchange comes ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.

