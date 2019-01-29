Mahatma Gandhi's Secretary Says 'Assassination Could've Been Averted'

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948.

Refusing to toe the government's stand that he required security, Mahatma Gandhi had told authorities that he would leave Delhi if protection was insisted upon, Kalyanam, who was secretary to the father of the nation, said.

Although there were warnings to Mahatma Gandhi from the government-- several weeks ahead of his assassination-- that he faced threat to his life, he told the authorities that he does not want security.

"Had Gandhiji agreed to have security, people might have been frisked and his assassination could have been averted," Mr Kalyanam told news agency PTI.

Mr Kalyanam joined Mahatma Gandhi in 1943 and served him till his death, when he was assassinated on January 30, 1948.

January 30 is observed as Martyr's Day.