Gandhi Statue Vandalised Near Satyagraha Launch Site In Bihar

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi, installed near the spot from where he had launched the Champaran Satyagraha, has been found vandalised, triggering outrage, the administration said on Tuesday.

According to East Champaran District Magistrate Shirshat Kapil Ashok, the statue at Charkha Park was found damaged and dumped on the ground on Sunday night.

"The police are carrying out their investigations and those found involved in the act of vandalism will face action in accordance with law," the DM said.

Social media was abuzz with reports alleging that religious slogans were heard in the area on Sunday night, which suggested the involvement of fringe right-wing groups.

The DM, however, did not comment on the same but added, "I take this opportunity to remind all that great people live on in the form of the ideals they espoused. Bapu, who stood for non-violence and truth cannot be undermined by such acts."

He also said that the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited was carrying out maintenance work of the park as part of its corporate social responsibility.

"We will advise them to put in place adequate security arrangements. Installation of CCTV cameras will also be ensured. Re-installation of the statue will be done by the district administration," he added.

Champaran Satyagraha was the first satyagraha movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in British India in 1917 against forced indigo plantation.

