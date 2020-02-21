Mahashivratri 2020: Shiva Temple At Bhopal Police Station Renamed ''Thaneshwar Mahadev Mandir''

Happy Shivratri 2020: The Shiva temple is located at the gate of the Bhopal police station.

A temple of Lord Shiva inside the premises of a police station in Bhopal has been renamed as ''Thaneshwar Mahadev Mandir'', on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Police officer Shivpal Singh Kushwaha said that the temple is located at the gate of the police station in Bhopal's Sant Hirdanagar Nagar.

"Every police seeks Lord Shiva's blessings for their work. The temple is located at the gate of the police station. This is the reason people suggested that the temple should be named as ''Thaneshwar Mahadev Mandir''," Mr Kushwaha told ANI.

Constable Yogendra Rathore said that policemen also organise community meals on every Maha Shivratri at the temple.