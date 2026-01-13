Maharashtra Zila Parishads, Panchayat Samitis Polls On February 5

Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads (ZP) and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra will be held on February 5, and counting of votes will be taken up on February 7, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The schedule was announced a day after the Supreme Court extended the January 31 timeline for completing the poll process for local body elections by two weeks.

With the announcement of the poll programme at a press conference addressed by State Election Commission (SEC) Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, the model code of conduct has kicked in.

The polls will cover Zilla Parishads in 12 districts and their corresponding 125 Panchayat Samitis, with arrangements being made for around 25,482 polling stations.

Polling will be held from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM on February 5. Votes will be counted on February 7, the SEC commissioner said.

The SEC commissioner said nomination papers will be accepted between January 16 and 18, scrutiny will take place on January 19, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 21. Symbols will be allotted on January 22, and the final list of candidates will be published the same day.

The voter list prepared by the Election Commission of India as on July 1, 2025, will be used for these elections. Voter lists have been bifurcated for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti constituencies as per rules, and names cannot be added or deleted at this stage, said Waghmare.

Electronic Voting Machines, including ballot units and control units, will be used in large numbers to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

Waghmare said special facilities will be provided at polling stations for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and voters with infants. These include ramps, wheelchairs, drinking water, and toilets.

Where feasible, all-women polling stations will be established in areas with a high number of women voters, Waghmare added.

The commission said extensive administrative arrangements have been made, including the appointment of thousands of election officers and staff.

Expenditure limits for candidates have also been specified separately for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti constituencies, based on the size of the electoral divisions.

The SEC commissioner said strict action will be taken against violations of the Model Code of Conduct, and campaigning will end 48 hours before the start of polling.

