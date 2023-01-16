Maharashtra Woman Steals Gold Worth Rs 20 Lakh From Cousin, Arrested: Cops

The stolen items have been recovered, police said. (Representational)

A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh in Thane district last week, a police official said on Monday.

The theft of 400 grams of gold took place in a house in Dombivali on January 13 when the owner had gone to Navi Mumbai for an event, the Manpada police station official said.

"The accused was arrested on Sunday. The looted items have been recovered. The accused stole the house keys and carried out the theft when the complainant, who is her cousin, was not at home," he added.

