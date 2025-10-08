Maharashtra Woman Sitting Behind Husband Dies After Bike Falls Due To Pothole

When 47-year-old Anita sat behind her husband on a motorbike for the journey back home, little did she know it would be her last ride. Anita fell off the bike after it hit a pothole and died of serious head injuries in Maharashtra.

Anita and her husband, Anil Patil, were returning home to Navje village from Palghar district when their motorcycle hit a pothole and slipped. The bike rider lost control, and the couple fell off the bike.

Anita suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. She died during treatment.

Anil survived the accident with minor injuries.

A case of culpable homicide is being filed against those responsible. The contract worth Rs 12 crore was reportedly awarded for the maintenance and repair of the highway.

The accident took place on the Palghar-Manor-Vikramgarh-Jawahar Road.

A similar case was reported from Palghar in September where a 55-year-old man died after his scooter slipped into a pothole, and he was run over by a tanker. The victim, identified as Pratap Naik, was heading towards Virar Phata when the accident happened.

Losing balance, Naik fell onto the road, and in a matter of seconds, a tanker following close behind ran over him. The man died on the spot, a Virar police official said.

The incident disrupted traffic near the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for some time as crowds gathered in protest, demanding immediate action to repair potholes and hold contractors accountable, according to local police.