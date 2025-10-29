DMK MP's Chennai Road Repair Pic Roasted On Internet. Clarification Follows

A picture of bricks laid on Chennai road shared by DMK MP as "action taken" sparked a debate only, pushing the MP to clarify that the road work has "commenced" and is not completed.

It all started on October 26 when a social media user named Santhosh Kumar shared a video of a road in Chennai, highlighting potholes in Medavakkam area. The X user tagged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Greater Chennai Corporation, demanding action.

Two days later, on October 28, Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian, MP from South Chennai, shared a picture showcasing the repair work on the road. She captioned the picture: "Action has been taken following your complaint. For your kind attention - attaching the image here for your reference."

Action has been taken following your complaint.

For your kind attention — attaching the image here for your reference. pic.twitter.com/nrkZ6pC7lu — தமிழச்சி (@ThamizhachiTh) October 28, 2025

The picture showed crushed bricks dumped on the stretch of a road as fillers. This triggered a debate only, with many calling it a shady job and "patchwork model".

"If people walk on this road barefoot, all their nerve endings will get activated and sugar will be under control. Thanks for giving us acupressure pathways, mam," a social media user wrote.

If people walk on this road barefoot, all their nerve endings will get activated and sugar will be under control. Thanks for giving us acupressure pathways, mam — மாயோன்Tweetz | GTSR 🚩🕉️ (@vettrikondan786) October 28, 2025

Another user took a dig at the MP and compared the road to Venice.

The complainant also responded to the MP saying the road is in a much poorer condition than before. "It's great that you checked and updated. Thanks for that. But sorry to say it's not fixed properly and it's worse than before. I just went out for a tea and saw this. Please do the needful. Also connecting roads are bad please check that as well," the complainant wrote.

Hi mam ,it's great that you checked and updated. Thanks for that. But sorry to say it's not fixed properly and it's worse than before, i just went out for a tea i saw this . Please do the needful 🙏



Also connecting roads are bad please check that as well 👍 pic.twitter.com/GKhnqgxaWL — santhosh kumar (@santhoshkmr1990) October 28, 2025

The MP acknowledged the complaint and clarified that her previous post was about the work having started and not completed.

"What I intended to convey was that, following the complaint, the work has commenced on the specified road. I have been closely monitoring the progress and will continue to follow up until its full completion," she wrote.

Apologies for the confusion caused by the earlier tweet. I understand that it may have sounded like the road work was completed. What I intended to convey was that, following the complaint, the work has commenced on the specified road. I have been closely monitoring the progress… — தமிழச்சி (@ThamizhachiTh) October 28, 2025

Following this, several social media users commented that they too have raised complaints and requested the MP to look into it.