DMK MP's Chennai Road Repair Pic Roasted On Internet. Clarification Follows

A picture of a road under repair sparked confusion online for people taking it as 'repair completed', pushng DMK MP to issue clarification.

Read Time: 2 mins
Picture of the road shared by South Chennai MP.

A picture of bricks laid on Chennai road shared by DMK MP as "action taken" sparked a debate only, pushing the MP to clarify that the road work has "commenced" and is not completed.

It all started on October 26 when a social media user named Santhosh Kumar shared a video of a road in Chennai, highlighting potholes in Medavakkam area. The X user tagged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Greater Chennai Corporation, demanding action.

Two days later, on October 28, Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian, MP from South Chennai, shared a picture showcasing the repair work on the road. She captioned the picture: "Action has been taken following your complaint. For your kind attention - attaching the image here for your reference."

The picture showed crushed bricks dumped on the stretch of a road as fillers. This triggered a debate only, with many calling it a shady job and "patchwork model".

"If people walk on this road barefoot, all their nerve endings will get activated and sugar will be under control. Thanks for giving us acupressure pathways, mam," a social media user wrote.

Another user took a dig at the MP and compared the road to Venice.

The complainant also responded to the MP saying the road is in a much poorer condition than before. "It's great that you checked and updated. Thanks for that. But sorry to say it's not fixed properly and it's worse than before. I just went out for a tea and saw this. Please do the needful. Also connecting roads are bad please check that as well," the complainant wrote.

The MP acknowledged the complaint and clarified that her previous post was about the work having started and not completed.

"What I intended to convey was that, following the complaint, the work has commenced on the specified road. I have been closely monitoring the progress and will continue to follow up until its full completion," she wrote.

Following this, several social media users commented that they too have raised complaints and requested the MP to look into it. 

