Chennai Beach Illuminated by Glowing Blue Waves At Night: ''Magical Show''

The breathtaking phenomenon of blue waves is known as 'bioluminescence'

People visiting beaches along Chennai's East Coast Road on Friday night were left stunned after they witnessed blue, sparkling waves hitting the shore. The rare occurrence, which left hundreds of beach visitors in awe of its beauty, came after a heavy spell of rain in Chennai. The mesmerising sight of Chennai's bioluminescent waves sparked a social media frenzy, as locals shared captivating photos and videos. Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss also shared an awe-inspiring video, exclaiming, "I just witnessed the mesmerizing fluorescent waves at ECR beach!"

Watch the video here:

Just now enjoyed the mesmerising Fluorescent waves at ECR beach!! #Bioluminescencepic.twitter.com/6ljfmlpyRO — Dr ANBUMANI RAMADOSS (@draramadoss) October 18, 2024

What is bioluminescence?

The breathtaking phenomenon of blue waves, known as 'bioluminescence' is caused by bioluminescent phytoplankton, specifically Noctiluca Scintillans, also known as "sea sparkle." It is a captivating natural phenomenon where chemical reactions within ocean-dwelling organisms produce mesmerising light displays.

These tiny organisms emit light when disturbed, typically due to natural factors like tidal movements, ocean currents, storms, or changes in water temperature and salinity. Environmental factors, including nutrient-rich waters, algal blooms, and human activities like pollution or dredging, can also contribute to bioluminescence.

This adaptive trait is shared among diverse marine species including fish, bacteria, and jellyfish.

Here are other pictures and videos:

''One of the most magical things that I have ever seen - bioluminescence on the coasts of Chennai last night,'' wrote one user.

One of the most magical things that I have ever seen - bioluminescence on the coasts of Chennai last night pic.twitter.com/0KWDzy5ZzA — Rukmini S (@Rukmini) October 19, 2024

''Spotted bioluminescence in Thiruvanmiyur beach. Was such a brilliant thing to witness. The last time we saw this was in 2019,'' commented another user.

Spotted bioluminescence in Thiruvanmiyur beach. Was such a brilliant thing to witness. The last time we saw this was in 2019.



Wonder what this means. Can't be good. pic.twitter.com/mtvNIUPx0j — Narayanan Hariharan (@narayananh) October 18, 2024

''There are countless joys to living near the ocean, but today we added one more - bioluminescence on our beach! Message appeared on neighborhood WhatsApp group and we trooped down. It was truly magical to witness,'' a third said.

There are countless joys to living near the ocean, but today we added one more - bioluminescence on our beach! Message appeared on neighborhood WhatsApp group and we trooped down. It was truly magical to witness. #ThiruvanmiyurTwitterpic.twitter.com/DZmAn9kbIR — Vinay Aravind (@vinayaravind) October 18, 2024

''Chennai's coastline is putting on a magical show! Witness the stunning #Bioluminescence as tiny organisms light up the sea at night. This rare natural phenomenon is turning our beaches into a glowing wonderland. Have you seen it yet?'' wrote a fourth.

"Chennai's coastline is putting on a magical show! 🌊✨ Witness the stunning #Bioluminescence as tiny organisms light up the sea at night. This rare natural phenomenon is turning our beaches into a glowing wonderland. 🌟 Have you seen it yet? #Chennai#OceanGlow " pic.twitter.com/PLzRviceyU — Cheran Prabakaran (@cheran_tamil) October 18, 2024