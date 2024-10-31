Watch: California Coast Illuminated By Glowing Blue Waves

This stunning natural phenomenon was captured by a photographer

The California coast is aglow with bright, neon-blue ocean currents, captivating onlookers with a rare, natural display of bioluminescence.

This stunning natural phenomenon, caused by micro-sized algae, was seen by photographer and aquatic adventurer Patrick Coyne.



“This was by far the brightest bioluminescence I have now ever seen,” Mr Coyne shared, posting a video of his boat slicing through the illuminated waters at the Marina Del Ray. Only a few days ago he thought he had seen the best display, but the recent sightings “took it to another level.” He added, “Even the tiniest movements lit up like I'd never seen before, and it was all along the coast.”

The science behind these luminous waves traces back to microscopic plankton called dinoflagellates, single-celled organisms that emit light when agitated. Known as a red tide, these plankton blooms are dense with the algae responsible for the nightly spectacle.



Despite their beauty, their appearance is notoriously difficult to predict and sightings are usually fleeting. The Scripps Institution of Oceanography, based in San Diego, said that previous bioluminescent events have lasted from one week up to a month or more.



“Each cell contains a little bit of sunscreen that gives it colour,” Scripps researchers explained. They added that the organisms rise to the water's surface on sunny days, which intensifies their colour and visibility during daylight. The best chance to see this phenomenon during the day is between 11 am and 1 pm, according to Scripps biological oceanographer Peter Franks.



While bioluminescence is most common during California's spring and summer months, other hotspots for this natural light show include tropical spots like Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Japan and Taiwan. Even New Jersey's summer destinations, like Long Beach Island and Manasquan, occasionally experience the phenomenon.



The spectacle has spurred travel interest as well. A Vrbo (travel agency) spokesperson told Fox News that bioluminescent sightings are drawing people to areas like Vero Beach in Florida, where they hope to witness “one of the planet's most awe-inspiring natural wonders.”