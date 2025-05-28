Chennai Joyride Malfunction Strands 30 Mid-Air, Sky Lifts To The Rescue

With at least 30 people on board, a ride at an amusement park near Chennai went to a height of 50 feet, and then a loud noise followed filling the air with the screams of people who were stranded mid-air.

On Tuesday evening, the 30 people were taking a joy ride at a theme park along the East Coast Road near Chennai. As the ride, named "Top Gun" approached its highest point and would revolve a full circle, when a loud noise came from one of the engines.

About 35 personnel from the fire and rescue services department along with the local police were involved in bringing down the stranded people, which included women and children. During the over three-hour-long operation, initial rescue attempts using a ladder failed. Then, sky lifts were deployed to safely rescue the people.

A woman on the ride told PTI that panic broke out on the ride, but help did not arrive for nearly two hours. A visibly shaken man said he used his mobile phone and Instagram account to seek police help.

"It is suspected that a mechanical fault left the giant ride stuck in midair," district fire officer Loganathan said.