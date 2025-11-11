Video: Indian Man Impressed As Dubai Fixes Pothole Within Hours: "This Is Unbelievable"

An Indian man in Dubai recently shared a video on Instagram lauding the city's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for fixing a pothole within a few hours of it being reported. It all started when Reshabh Nagpal's friend filed a complaint about a road with potholes. The RTA authorities arrived sooner than expected and began the repair work immediately. Nagpal's video showed workers clearing, levelling, and resurfacing the damaged road with striking speed, all unfolding in real-time.

In the clip, Nagpal expressed his astonishment at the seamless and quick transformation, noting that such a repair might take weeks or months in other places.

"And if you see, there are so many people standing on the side, watching how it has been done. Because this is unbelievable. Usually, this could take up to 1 or 2 or 3 weeks or maybe months. This is just done in a few hours. It is 4.30 right now. Road is done and operational. It has been painted as well. This is Dubai. This is why everyone loves Dubai. It is like nothing happened, but everything is done," he says in the video.

The video drew significant attention, with many social media users praising Dubai's efficiency and responsiveness, often comparing it to slower processes elsewhere.

One user wrote, "This is so so so good, we must learn from them." Another commented, "Things to learn from Dubai." A third added, "Instant service."

The RTA encourages community participation in maintaining city infrastructure. Residents can report issues through various channels, including their Mahboub WhatsApp service.