Maharashtra Was Put Under Rs 6.71 Lakh Crore Debt: New Cabinet Minister

Nitin Raut says a review meeting of Maharashtra's economic condition was held. (File)

The previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government has put Maharashtra under a massive financial burden of "Rs 6.71 lakh crore", Cabinet minister Nitin Raut said today, but assured the new Shiv Sena-headed administration will fulfil all promises made to farmers.

He said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is not opposed to giving financial aid of Rs 2,500 per hectare to farmers, who suffered crop loss due to unseasonal rains in October, as demanded by former BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Yesterday, we took a review meeting of the economic condition of Maharashtra and the state has Rs 4.71 lakh crore financial burden. Besides, there is an additional burden of Rs 2 lakh crore. So if the state faces Rs 6.71 lakh crore financial burden, then it is the Fadnavis government which has put the state under such a massive financial burden," said Mr Raut.

Asked about Mr Fadnavis demanding that the government announce Rs 2,500 per hectare financial assistance to farmers without waiting for the Centre's help, he said the state is not opposed to giving this relief amount to cultivators who suffered losses due to untimely rains.

"The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government is determined to fulfil the promises made to farmers," said Mr Raut, who was sworn-in as a Cabinet minister last week, but is yet to be allocated a portfolio.

Asked about BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde's claim on central funds, Mr Raut said Devendra Fadnavis should clarify on the issue. Mr Hegde has claimed Fadnavis was made chief minister last month despite lacking majority only to "protect" Rs 40,000 crore central funds from being "misused".

If such a thing has happened, the Congress minister said, then Mr Fadnavis should clarify why funds meant for farmers were returned to the central government.