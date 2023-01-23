This School In A Maharashtra Village Of 150 People Has Only 1 Student

Kishore Mankar said he has been teaching at this school for the last two years.

Kishore Mankar who is teaching at a Zila Parishad Primary School in Maharashtra's Ganeshpur village says the school has had only one student in the last two years.

Located 22 kilometers from Maharashtra's Washim District, Mankar further stated that the population of Ganeshpur is only 150.

"I'm the only teacher in school," said Kishore Mankar, a school teacher who has been showing up every day on his bike for two years to teach just one student.

"From 10:30 am to 12 pm, I follow all the rules and regulations including singing the national anthem," Mankar stated.

"I teach him all the subjects. All the facilities given by the government including mid-day meal are being provided to the student," Mankar added.

