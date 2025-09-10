Dhoom-Style Robbery On Moving Truck Caught On Video In Maharashtra, 6 Arrested

In what could easily be passed off as a scene from a movie, two members of a gang were seen atop a moving truck, carrying out a daylight theft near Ratnapur village on the Solapur-Dhule highway in Maharashtra. The theft was caught on camera.

In the video, some members were seen climbing onto the truck while it is in motion and stealing items from the truck. The stolen goods are then handed down to bikers following behind.

After the video went viral, the local crime branch from Dharashiv took action and arrested six members of the gang. Interrogation is currently underway.

Police have not yet confirmed what items were stolen in the video. However, several complaints of similar thefts have been reported, and more information is expected during questioning.

Apart from this incident, similar cases have been reported in the state's Yermala area, where truck drivers have reportedly been stopped at night, assaulted, and looted.