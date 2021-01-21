Maharashtra Teen Rescued From Kidnapper, Accused Arrested: Police

A police official said that the accused worked as a waiter at the eatery. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane in November last year, has been rescued from Ahmednagar district in the state, police said on Thursday.

The kidnapper, identified as Sagar Shendephal, 25, has been arrested, they said.

The girl was rescued on Wednesday following a tip-off, senior inspector Nitin Thakre of Thane city police's crime branch unit said.

"The girl from Mumbra was kidnapped on November 29 last year. An offence under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) was registered based on the complaint filed by her parents at the Mumbra police station," he said.

"Recently, the crime branch got a tip off that the victim was found with the man, who had allegedly kidnapped her, at an eatery in Shegaon of Ahmednagar," he added.

Accordingly, a police team rushed to Shegaon and rescued the minor and held the kidnapper.

Another police official said that the accused worked as a waiter at the eatery and told others that the girl was his uncle's daughter and they have got married recently.

She was also employed at the eatery as a cook, the official said.

The girl has been reunited with her parents, police said.

