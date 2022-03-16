Maharashtra Teacher Gives Students Lessons In Local Gondi Language, Wins Praise

Rajendra Bosam teaches Gondi language to children in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. (ANI Photo)

A teacher in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli is making waves on social media for teaching students the local Gondi language. The teacher, Rajendra Bosam, is from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh and told news agency ANI that he wants to preserve the tribal culture and make the next generation aware of their language.

A short video posted on Twitter by ANI shows Mr Bosam taking class in Gondi language in a local school in Gadchiroli. The teacher said he feels good doing this for the children.

#WATCH | In a bid to preserve the tribal culture & make the next generation aware of their language, a school in Gadchiroli of Maharashtra teaches its students Gondi language. Students are also taught other subjects like English, Hindi, Marathi, Maths, Science and so on. pic.twitter.com/XKuNkjd5Ns — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

“I studied in Vidisha, MP. I came to know about this school. I wanted to do something new and teach children. So, I came here. When I teach Gondi and English, I feel good. Children have inquisitiveness,” Mr Bosam told ANI.

Students are also taught other subjects like English, Hindi, Marathi, Mathematics and Science so that they can make it big in life, he added.

Many Twitter users appreciated the initiative taken by Mr Bosam.

"Very good step," tweeted a user. "Respect own language," another user posted.

The Gondi language is one of the Dravidian languages of India. In the early 21st century it was spoken by about 2.7 million people, mostly Gonds.

