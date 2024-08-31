Girl, 6, Hit By Tuition Teacher In Thane For Not Writing Properly

The teacher allegedly hit the girl after which her parents complained, said the police (representational)

Police have registered a case against a female tuition teacher in the Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly hitting a six-year-old female student with a ruler scale for not being able to write properly, an official said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am on Thursday in Sagaon village, he said.

"The teacher, Sarika Ghag, hit the girl with a ruler scale and also hit her on her ears for not studying well and for being unable to write properly. After returning home, the child complained to her mother about the teacher. Her parents then approached the police and lodged a complaint," the official of Manpada police station said.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, was registered against the tuition teacher.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)