Video: Maharashtra Teacher Naps, Snores For 30 Minutes In Class Full Of Children

A man was sprawled on a chair with his legs up on the table, sleeping soundly and snoring. There would have been nothing unusual about this scene except for the fact that it was captured at a school in Maharashtra and the man in question is a teacher who was napping in a classroom full of children.

The teacher, VK Munde, teaches at a Marathi-medium Zila Parishad school in Gadegavan village in Jalna district. A video of him taking a nap in class has gone viral.

The video shows Mr Munde in deep sleep as 15-20 students study around him. The man shooting the video asks a student how long the teacher has been asleep and she, hesitatingly, says half an hour. The teacher then wakes up, stretches and appears unfazed at being caught.

A complaint was made to the Zonal Education Officer, Satish Shinde, who has said that an investigation will be conducted and necessary action will be taken.

