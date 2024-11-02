Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Admit Card Released, Exam On November 10

Maha TET Admit Card 2024: The Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune, has issued admit cards for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET) 2024. Candidates registered for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the council's official website. The admit card was initially scheduled for release on October 28 but was delayed. Candidates can now access it using their registered mobile number or application number. The application process began on September 9 and ended on September 30.

Recently, the timing for the second shift of the exam, scheduled on November 10, has been revised. Paper 2 will now be held from 2.30pm to 5pm, instead of the previously scheduled 2pm to 4.30pm. Paper 1 will be conducted from 10.30am to 1pm.

Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website for Maharashtra TET, mahatet.in.

Select the admit card download link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials, such as your registered mobile number or application number.

Submit the information to view and download your Maharashtra TET admit card.

The admit card includes details such as the exam date, paper timings, exam centre name and address, and more. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card, along with a valid, government-issued photo ID and any other documents specified in the admit card.

Additionally, candidates should follow specific guidelines on exam day. They must verify all personal details on the admit card, including their name, photo, and signature. Any discrepancies should be reported immediately.