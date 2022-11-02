Right-Wing Leader Refuses To Speak To Journalist For Not Wearing A Bindi

Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson issued a notice to the leader. (File)

Right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide on Wednesday courted controversy after he refused to speak to a female television news reporter as she had not put a 'bindi' on her forehead.

The incident, caught on camera, took place after he met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai, and promoted the state women's commission to issue him a notice.

In a video, Sambhaji Bhide was heard telling the female reporter, who sought sound byte from him about his meeting with Eknath Shinde, that she should apply a 'bindi' (a decorative dot worn in the middle of the forehead by women) before coming to take his byte, and declined to speak to her.

He also told the journalist that a woman is akin to Bharat Mata and that she should not appear like a "widow" by not sporting a 'bindi.

Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar issued a notice to the right-wing leader seeking an explanation for his remarks.

In 2018, Mr Bhide had come under fire for his comments that couples were blessed with sons after eating mangoes from his orchard.

