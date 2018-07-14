Maharashtra Activist In Legal Trouble Over 'Mangoes For Sons' Comment

Sambhaji Bhide had claimed that couples had been blessed with sons after eating mangoes from his orchard.

Right wing activist Sambhaji Bhide has been found guilty of violating law with his "mangoes for sons" remarks and will be taken to court by the Nashik civic body.

An advisory committee of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has found Mr Bhide guilty of violating the Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act with his remarks, an official said today.

Last Month, Mr Bhide had claimed that couples had been blessed with sons after eating mangoes from his orchard.

"Mangoes are powerful and nutritious. Some women who ate mangoes of my garden have given birth to sons," Mr Bhide had said, addressing a gathering in Nashik.

His comments drew flak from various quarters and the Additional Director of Health, Pune, had asked the NMC to look into the matter after receiving a complaint against Mr Bhide from a member of the Ahmednagar civic body's committee on the PCPNDT Act.

Accordingly, the committee, which works under the NMC's health department, probed the matter and submitted a report to the civic commissioner yesterday, said J Z Kothari, NMC's medical superintendent.

The panel had served a notice to Mr Bhide, seeking his explanation, but he did not appear before it, committee members said.

Mr Bhide was found guilty of violating section 22 of the PCPNDT Act (prohibition of advertisement relating to pre- conception and pre-natal determination of sex and punishment for contravention), Mr Kothari said.

The advisory committee has decided to file a case against Mr Bhide in a local court under the Act, he said.