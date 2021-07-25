Maharashtra Reports 6,843 New Coronavirus Cases, 123 Deaths

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.33 per cent. (Representational)

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,843 new coronavirus positive cases and 123 fatalities, raising the overall tally to 62,64,922 and the deaths to 1,31,552, the state health department said.

With 5,212 patients being discharged after treatment during the day, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 60,35,029 so far, leaving the state with 94,985 active cases, it said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.33 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.09 per cent.

Mumbai reported 364 new cases and 10 deaths, taking the count of infections to 7,34,118 and the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 15,837.

Mumbai division comprising the city and its satellite towns reported 1,184 fresh infections and 38 deaths, which raised the tally to 16,34,633 and the number of deaths to 34,089, as per the department.

Nashik division saw 1,100 new cases including 943 in the Ahmednagar district. Pune division reported 2,168 infections including 665 in Satara and 657 in the Pune district. Pune city added 267 new cases and Pimpri Chinchwad 161, it said.

Kolhapur division saw 1,963 cases during the day including 691 in the Sangli district. Kolhapur district, which has been recording a spike in cases for the last few months, added 582 infections.

Aurangabad division reported 56 cases, Latur division 314, Akola division 40, while Nagpur division recorded 18 fresh cases, the department said in a report.

Nagpur reported just two new cases in the day. No COVID-19 fatality was reported in the city. The entire Nagpur division and Akola division in the Vidarbha region did not report a single death during the day.

With 2,02,536 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 4,68,46,984, the department said.

Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases is as follows: Positive cases 62,64,922, deaths 1,31,552, recoveries 60,35,029, total tests 4,68,46,984, active cases 94,985.