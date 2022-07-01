'Received Love Letter': Sharad Pawar's Swipe At Centre On Tax Notice

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, on Thursday tweeted to say that he has received notice from the Income Tax. The notice -- addressed as "love letter" by Mr Pawar -- is with regard to the affidavits filed during the 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2020 elections.

Mr Pawar reported about the development on the day Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde took oath as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"I have received a love letter, a love letter from the income tax relating to poll affidavits filed in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2020.'' Mr Pawar tweeted, adding that he is not worried about giving information.

Taking a swipe at the BJP-ruled Central government, the veteran politician, in a follow-up tweet, said that the agency was "gathering information on certain people".

"There has been a qualitative increase in the efficiency of this department. Focusing on gathering information for so many years, and gathering information from certain people, seems to be a strategic shift," Mr Pawar's tweet roughly translated from Marathi read.