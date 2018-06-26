McDonald's, Starbucks Fined As Mumbai's 'Anti-Plastic Squad' Cracks Down

Burger King, McDonald's and Starbucks are among dozens of companies fined for violating the plastic ban

Maharashtra Plastic Ban: Businesses and residents face fines of between Rs 5,000 for a first-time offence to Rs 25,000 or even three months in jail for repeat offending (AFP)

Indian shopkeepers argue with a city civic official (C) as she fines a fruit-seller for keeping plastic bags under 50 micron thickness in Mumbai on June 26, 2018 (AFP)

The United Nations warned earlier this month that the world could be awash with 12 billion tonnes of plastic trash by the middle of the century if use is maintained at current levels (File Photo)