Part Of Building Collapses In Maharashtra's Thane, No Causality Reported

Some part of first floor of the building fell down and the remaining structure is in dangerous condition, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

Part of a building collapsed in Thane West area at around 5.20 am today.

Thane (Maharashtra):

A part of the first floor of a building collapsed at around 5:20 AM in the Thane West area of Maharashtra on Friday. No causalities have been reported, Thane Municipal Corporation informed.

The remaining part of the 30-year-old structure of the Shivbhavan building is also in a dangerous condition.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said, "Today at Around 05:20 Hrs. Some part of first floor falls down of Shivbhavan building and remaining Structure in dangerous condition of Shivbhavan building (G 4 Building, 30 years Old Structure, Vacated building), Shivaji Nagar, D'souza wadi, Wagle Estate, Thane(w). RDMC and Fire Brigade on-site with 1 QRV. No casualty."

The residents of the nearby building have been temporarily shifted to a school at Shivaji Nagar in the Wagle Estate of Thane (West).

