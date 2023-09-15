2 Dead After 'Dangerous' 4-Storey Building Collapses Near Mumbai

"It was an unauthorised building and tagged as a dangerous structure," official said.

The death toll in the Dombivli building collapse incident in Thane district rose to two on Friday evening, Municipal Corporation officials said.

Meanwhile, the rescue and search operation is underway, said officials of Thane Municipal Corporation.

According to the information the building caved in around 5 pm.

Senior official rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

