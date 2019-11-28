Uddhav Thackeray's Big Oath Today Likely With 6 Ministers, From 3 Parties

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray attended a meeting of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi leaders on Wednesday.

Highlights Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister in Mumbai Grand ceremony will be held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park Deputy Chief Minister from NCP, Congress will given the post of Speaker

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take over as Maharashtra Chief Minister today and head a Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress alliance. He is likely to be sworn in with six ministers -two from each party.

The ministers likely to be sworn in this evening are the Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai, NCP's Jayant Patil and Chhaggan Bhujbal and Congress's Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan.

NCP's Ajit Pawar, who returned to the party fold after an 80-hour stint as Deputy Chief Minister of a BJP-led government, may remarkably get the same post in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Sources say, however, that he may not be sworn in today.

Ajit Pawar may face competition in the form of party colleague Jayant Patil, who had replaced him as chief of the NCP legislature party during his short-lived rebellion.

The Congress will given the post of Speaker, for which the name of former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan is being speculated.

Of the 43 Maharashtra ministries, the Sena is likely to get 15, the NCP 16 and the Congress 12. The allocation of ministries is yet to be decided, say sources, indicating tough negotiations ahead.

With the Congress getting the Speaker's post, the NCP has reportedly demanded an extra ministry.

The Shiv Sena, which emerged the second largest party in last month's Maharashtra election with 56 seats in the 288-member assembly, tied up with the NCP (54) and Congress (44) after ending its alliance with the BJP (105) over power sharing.

The Sena had insisted on rotational chief ministership, which the BJP rejected.

The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis resigned on Tuesday, four days after a controversial early morning oath ceremony in which Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his deputy. Before the oath, President's Rule was revoked at 5.47 am following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval through a rarely used rule in which allows the bypassing of the cabinet for emergency decisions.

Mr Fadnavis resigned after the Supreme Court ordered him to prove his majority in an immediate floor test. The BJP was 40 short of a majority and Ajit Pawar had failed to bring in NCP MLAs required to close the gap.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.