4 Die In Gas Leak At Pharmaceutical Company In Maharashtra's Palghar

Six employees were affected by the gas leak and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Read Time: 1 min
4 Die In Gas Leak At Pharmaceutical Company In Maharashtra's Palghar
  • Four people died in a gas leak at a pharmaceutical company in Palghar district
  • The gas leak occurred at Medley Company in Tarapur Industrial Area of Boisar
  • Six employees were affected by the gas leak
Four people died in a gas leak at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The gas leak was reported in the premises of Medley Company located in Tarapur Industrial Area of Boisar.

Six employees were affected by the gas leak and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, four of whom died.

Maharashtra Gas Leak, Gas Leak Deaths, Boisar
NDTV News
