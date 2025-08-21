4 Die In Gas Leak At Pharmaceutical Company In Maharashtra's Palghar

- Four people died in a gas leak at a pharmaceutical company in Palghar district
Four people died in a gas leak at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Palghar district.
The gas leak was reported in the premises of Medley Company located in Tarapur Industrial Area of Boisar.
Six employees were affected by the gas leak and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, four of whom died.
