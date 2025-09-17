Advertisement
Chlorine Gas Leak At Water Plant In Maharashtra, 5 Employees Hospitalised

While three employees were discharged after treatment, two were still undergoing treatment for respiratory issues but their condition was stable, he said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Chlorine Gas Leak At Water Plant In Maharashtra, 5 Employees Hospitalised
An evacuation of the area was immediately ordered (Representational)
  • Five employees were affected by a chlorine gas leak at a water plant in Bhiwandi city
  • Three employees were discharged after treatment while two remain stable in hospital
  • The leak occurred around 12.30 am on Tuesday at the STEM Water Distribution plant
Thane:

Five employees were affected following a leak of chlorine gas at a joint water plant of Bhiwandi, Thane and Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporations in Bhiwandi city, an official said on Wednesday.

While three employees were discharged after treatment, two were still undergoing treatment for respiratory issues but their condition was stable, he said.

The leak at the STEM Water Distribution plant located in Temghar area occurred around 12.30 am on Tuesday, said the fire department official.

Officials of the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation, fire brigade, emergency room, security officers and Shantinagar police station reached the spot and the affected employees were rushed to a private hospital, he said.

The gas leak also affected some residents and evacuation of the area was immediately ordered. Firefighters quickly stopped the leak and averted a disaster, the official said.

Sandeep Patnavar, Executive Engineer of Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Water Supply Department, said the situation was completely stable, but a special inspection is being carried out in the plant area as a security measure.

