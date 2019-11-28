Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray To Be Sworn In As Chief Minister

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as Maharashtra's new Chief Minister will take place today, as the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress alliance started finalising power-sharing details. Maharashtra will have just one deputy chief minister, from the NCP, and the Speaker's post will go to the Congress, NCP leader Praful Patel announced after a six-hour-long meeting of the alliance, also known as Maha Vikas Aghadi, on Wednesday evening.

The alliance, along with smaller parties and independents, staked claim to power after the 80-hour Devendra Fadnavis government collapsed on Tuesday for want of a majority.

Maharashtra's 43 ministries need to be divided between three parties and the ratio believed to be in discussion is 15 ministries for the Sena, 15 for the NCP and 12 for the Congress. But smaller parties like Swabhimani Sangathana and Samajwadi Party also need to be accommodated.

The Shiv Sena leader, who will be sworn in as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's sprawling Shivaji Park, late on Wednesday evening called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to his oath ceremony.

Here are the LIVE updates on Maharashtra government formation: