Maharashtra's 43 ministries need to be divided between three parties and the ratio believed to be in discussion is 15 ministries for the Shiv Sena, 15 for the NCP and 12 for the Congress.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 28, 2019 08:43 IST
Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray To Be Sworn In As Chief Minister

Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Chief Minister of a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government.

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as Maharashtra's new Chief Minister will take place today, as the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress alliance started finalising power-sharing details. Maharashtra will have just one deputy chief minister, from the NCP, and the Speaker's post will go to the Congress, NCP leader Praful Patel announced after a six-hour-long meeting of the alliance, also known as Maha Vikas Aghadi, on Wednesday evening.

The alliance, along with smaller parties and independents, staked claim to power after the 80-hour Devendra Fadnavis government collapsed on Tuesday for want of a majority.

Maharashtra's 43 ministries need to be divided between three parties and the ratio believed to be in discussion is 15 ministries for the Sena, 15 for the NCP and 12 for the Congress. But smaller parties like Swabhimani Sangathana and Samajwadi Party also need to be accommodated.

The Shiv Sena leader, who will be sworn in as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's sprawling Shivaji Park, late on Wednesday evening called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to his oath ceremony.

Here are the LIVE updates on Maharashtra government formation:




Nov 28, 2019
08:43 (IST)
Balasaheb Thorat, Jayant Patil among leaders to take oath today

Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan, Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai, and NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Chaggan Bhujbal will be taking oath today, according to sources.
Nov 28, 2019
08:27 (IST)
Preparations underway at Shivaji Park

Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn at 6:40 pm today at Shivaji Park in Dadar, the place where his party holds traditional Dussehra rally each year. Sources say the Shiv Sena chief, who has never contested an election, will become a member of the Legislative Council in the bicameral Maharashtra assembly.
Nov 28, 2019
08:25 (IST)
'Thackeray Sarkar' posters crop up in Mumbai 

'Thackeray Sarkar' posters seen in Mumbai ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony at Shivaji Park.

Nov 28, 2019
08:23 (IST)
Maharashtra Government: Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel to attend swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray

Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel to attend the swearing-in of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister today.
