Raj Thackeray, Family Attend Cousin Uddhav Thackeray's Oath Ceremony

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister at a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. His cousin Raj Thackeray attended the event.

Uddhav Thackeray (left) is the first member of the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister. (File)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray and his family on Thursday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena leader and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena leader was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony held at Shivaji Park.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari administered the oath to the Shiv Sena leader along with six other ministers, two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray is the first member of the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

He leads a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.
 

