Raj Thackeray Invited For Cousin Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-In: Report

Putting to rest speculation, Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday invited his estranged cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled later in the day at the iconic Shivaji Park, party sources said here.

"Yes... We have been told that Raj Thackeray has been invited for the swearing-in ceremony... It's a historic occasion for the entire family and everybody is proud of him," a senior MNS leader told IANS.

Uddhav Thackeray called up Raj Thackeray earlier in the day to personally invite him and the latter reciprocated by warmly congratulating him on being elected as the Chief Minister.

A party official said Raj Thackeray plans to attend the oath-taking ceremony but it was not immediately clear whether he would go alone or with the family.