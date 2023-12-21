Maharashtra MLA Goes To Cops Against Congress, Trinamool MPs In Mimicry Row

Mangal Prabhat Lodha said a protest march was held in Mumbai against the MPs' action

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha lodged a complaint with the police in south Mumbai and demanded the registration of an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee in the mimicry row involving Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a post on X, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, "We lodged a police complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for their disrespectful remarks against the esteemed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. In a firm stand against this incident, we have also orchestrated a protest march."

The controversy erupted after suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee, during a protest with other suspended MPs at parliament's Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking Vice Presiden Jagdeep Dhankhar as Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool MP on his phone.

In his first remarks on the mimicry row, Rahul Gandhi said that the media is entirely focused on showing the mimicry incident and not highlighting the pain and agony of the suspended MPs, adding, "What can be done if the media is totally running on one line?"

"MPs were sitting there and I shot their video. My video is on my phone. The media is showing it. Nobody has said anything.150 of our MPs have been thrown out (of the House) but there is no discussion on that in the media," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Our MPs are disheartened and sitting outside. Please show their side also. What can we do if you are totally running on one line," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed Jagdeep Dhankhar to express his anguish over the theatrics of a member in the 'sacred' parliament complex.

The BJP is also staging protests in parts of the country over the ongoing controversy. Party leaders on Thursday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Opposition MPs and demanded an apology.

During the protest, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari came down heavily on the Opposition over the insult to the Vice President. "This was an insult to farmers, his (Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar) community, and those sitting in constitutional posts. Rahul Gandhi, Congress, and their alliance will have to bear its brunt," Mr Tiwari said.