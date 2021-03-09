Special Team To Investigate Death Of Independent MP Mohan Delkar

Mohan Delkar, an independent MP, was found dead at a hotel in Mumbai on February 22.

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the death of Independent Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Desmukh said in the assembly today. Mr Delkar, a father of two, was found dead in a hotel on Mumbai's Marine Drive last month. The Mumbai police said the postmortem investigation has confirmed death by hanging and a suicide note had been found in the hotel room.

The Maharashtra government's move came after multiple calls for proper investigation in the case.

The Congress -- part of the Shiv Sena-led government in the state -- has demanded a judicial inquiry. The 58-year-old was a seven-time MP from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and headed the party unit there before quitting in 2019 and contesting as an Independent.

According to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, Mr Delkar earlier wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders, flagging the "harassment" he was facing at the hands of the administrator Praful Khoda Patel and other officials of Dadra and Nagra Haveli.

The party has questioned why the Centre had not acted when he repeatedly raised the issue of "harassment".

The 15-page suicide note found in Mohan Delkar's hotel room in Gujarati had named some people, but the police have not revealed details.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the authorities in Dadra and Nagar Haveli to cooperate with Mumbai police in the probe.