Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh Can Vote In Floor Test

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and the state's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will be allowed to vote in the floor test for the Uddhav Thackeray government tomorrow. Both are in jail in alleged money laundering cases and had moved the Supreme Court seeking voting rights.

Since they are in custody due to cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, they will be accompanied by the police to the Vidhan Sabha Hall. Once the proceedings are over, they will be brought back to jail, the court said.