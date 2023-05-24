Maharashtra Man Kills Father With Tractor Over Rs 70,000 Loan: Cops

The 70-year-old had asked his son to return Rs 70,000. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his father by running him over with a tractor in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Daji alias Dadu Ganpati Akale (70) died in the incident which took place at Bedag village in Miraj tehsil, said an official.

Akale had apparently asked his son to return Rs 70,000 which the latter had borrowed two years ago.

It led to a heated exchange between the two. In a fit of anger, the son allegedly run his father over with a tractor, the official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) was registered and probe was on, he said.

