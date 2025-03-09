Accused Of Hunting Deer, Maharashtra Man Threatened In Name Of Lawrence Bishnoi: Cops

Police in Beed district have begun a probe after local BJP functionary Satish Bhosale was issued a threat in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from a social media account, which an official on Sunday said may be fake.

Bhosale, also known as 'Khokya', is accused of hunting deer and the threat issued from the Facebook account was in this connection, the official added.

The account holder, while invoking the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, has sought the arrest of Bhosale for hunting deer.

"Deer is our God. Khokya does not deserve forgiveness," the message said.

"The Facebook account may be fake. We have written to the social media firm to provide details about it. No FIR has been lodged so far," the Beed police station official added.

Incidentally, the forest department is probing allegations of Bhosale being a poacher, and has conducted searches in several places.

