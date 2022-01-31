Leopard Enters Residential Area In Nashik; Rescued After 8 Hours

A leopard strayed into a residential area of Nashik in Maharashtra. (Representational)

A leopard strayed into a residential area of Nashik city in Maharashtra on Monday and also attacked a person, causing panic among locals, officials said.

The feline, spotted around 6 am behind a bungalow in Jai Bhavani Road area, was later rescued by forest personnel after hectic efforts for about eight hours, they said.

Some women first saw the big cat near the bungalow and informed other people. Later, the leopard entered another house, but its residents immediately came out.

Some people subsequently alerted police and forest department personnel, who rushed to the spot.

There was panic among people as the leopard kept moving from one house to the other in the densely populated area.

It also attacked a man, who received minor injuries, a police official said.

A large crowd gathered in the area and this created obstacles in the rescue operation, he said.

Later, the leopard hid under a car parked in the premises of a bungalow. The feline tried to attack a woman there, but she escaped unhurt, the official said.

The forest department personnel then tranquilised the leopard while it was under the car and managed to rescue it after about eight hours since it was first spotted in the morning, he said.

“We have rescued the leopard and it is currently conscious. Prime facie, it seems to be a male leopard. Its medical examination and treatment will be done and it will be taken to a safer place,” said a forest official, who was part of the rescue operation.

Residents of the area heaved a sigh of relief and thanked the forest and police staff.