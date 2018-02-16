Maharashtra Local Group Files Complaint Against Priya Prakash Varier, Film Director The Hyderabad Police had yesterday registered a case against the film director on a complaint that the song "Manikya Malaraya poovi" in the film written and directed by Lulu had an "objectionable" reference to Prophet Muhammad's wife.

A local organisation has lodged a police complaint against Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier and film director Omar Lulu for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Muslim community through a song in their forthcoming movie "Oru Adaar Love".



However, police have not registered an FIR in the matter yet.



The complaint against the two was filed at Jinsi police station by a group of people under the aegis of Janjagran Samithi.



"This is a deliberate effort to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims. We demand that a case under IPC section 295 of the IPC should be registered against actress Priya Varrier, director Omar Lulu and producers of the film," Samithi president Mohsin Ahmed told PTI.



IPC Section 295 pertains to injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class.



Jinsi police station Inspector Faheem Hashmi has confirmed receipt of the complaint.



"We have received a complaint stating that the religious feelings of a particular community are hurt. We would bring it to the notice of senior officers and act according to their directions," Inspector Faheem Hashmi said.



The Hyderabad Police had yesterday registered a case against the film director on a complaint that the song "Manikya Malaraya poovi" in the film written and directed by Lulu had an "objectionable" reference to Prophet Muhammad's wife.



Also, Mumbai-based Raza Academy had yesterday wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking blocking of the video of the song for "hurting" religious sentiments of Muslims.



